A Mumbai court on Wednesday acquitted TVF founder Arunabh Kumar in sexual harassment case of 2017. While announcing the order, the court said that there was "unexplained and unreasonable" delay in filing FIR. YouTuber Bhuvan Bam and TVF’s Arunabh Kumar Come Up with an Awareness Initiative to Help the Daily Wage Workers During COVID-19 Crisis.

Check Tweet:

Mumbai court acquits TVF founder Arunabh Kumar in sexual harassment case of 2017, rules that there was "unexplained and unreasonable" delay in filing FIR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)