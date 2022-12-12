Mumbai Police on Monday arrested a person for harassing an actress on social media. The accused named Minarul Shaikh, who was arrested from Andheri, was allegedly stalking and harassing an actress on social media platforms and also in person. The accused also sent obscene messages to the actress through App and social media sites. As per DN Nagar Police, the accused also reached the actress' house to stalk her. Bengaluru Shocker: Model Lodges Complaint Against Rapido Bike Rider for Sexually Harassing and Touching Her Private Parts.

Man Arrested For Harassing Actress in Mumbai

Mumbai | DN Nagar police station arrested accused Minarul Shaikh from Andheri for stalking&harassing an actress on social media platforms&in person.Accused allegedly sent obscene messages to the actress via app&social media sites&even reached her house&stalked her:DN Nagar police — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2022

