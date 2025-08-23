The body of a 5-year-old child was found stuffed inside a dustbin in the toilet of the Mumbai-Kushinagar Express after the train arrived at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus today, August 23, triggering shock and outrage. Railway sanitation workers discovered the body in the AC B2 coach around 6 AM and immediately alerted the Railway Protection Force, which later informed the Government Railway Police. Officials confirmed that the boy’s mother had earlier filed a kidnapping complaint in Surat against her cousin, Vikas Shah, who is now the prime suspect in the case. Authorities are probing how the child was killed and his body concealed in the garbage bin during the journey. The GRP has registered a case and begun an investigation, with teams examining CCTV footage from stations along the train’s route. Mumbai School Shocker: Woman Teacher Forces Minor Student To Have Sex With Her, Arrested.

Child’s Body Stuffed in Dustbin of Train Toilet at LTT, Probe On

महाराष्ट्र- मुंबई-कुशीनगर एक्सप्रेस के टॉयलेट में डस्टबिन से 5 वर्षीय बच्चे की लाश मिली। ये ट्रेन मुंबई लोकमान्य तिलक टर्मिनस पर पहुंची, तब लाश का पता चला। बच्चे की मां ने चचेरे भाई विकास शाह के खिलाफ सूरत में किडनैपिंग का केस दर्ज कराया हुआ था। उसी पर हत्या करने का संदेह है। pic.twitter.com/F2MgS7b9vD — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) August 23, 2025

