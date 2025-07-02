A 16-year-old boy was allegedly forced into a sexual relationship by his female teacher in Mumbai, leading to swift police action. The accused has been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for coercing a minor male student into having sex with her. Although further details are not available at the moment, a report by the news agency ANI suggests that a second teacher, who reportedly assisted the accused, is currently on the run. Mumbai Police have launched a search operation to trace the absconding individual. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway. Mumbai Shocker: Female Student Jumps to Death From Sathaye College Building in Vile Parle, Probe Underway.

Female Teacher Arrested for Forcing Male Student Into Sexual Relationship in Mumbai

Mumbai Police have arrested a female teacher under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly forcing a 16-year-old male student to establish a sexual relationship with her. A case has been registered, and the accused teacher has been arrested. A… — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)