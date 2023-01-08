Few local and long distance trains on Western Railway (WR) will be affected and few more will be regulated or short terminated from January 8 to 13 due to power cum traffic block on the UP and Down line being taken between Vangaon and Dahanu Road stations, a WR official said. This is being done in connection with ongoing DFCCIL works. Those affected will include commuters of Ahmedabad-Mumbai central karnavati express as the train will be regulated by 35 minutes at Dahanu railway station. Commuters are requested to plan their commute accordingly. Mega Block on Sunday, January 8, 2023: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected on Harbour and Transharbour Lines, No Block on Central Line, Jumbo Block on Western Line

Mumbai Local Train Update:

