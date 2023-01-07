The Central Railway division of Mumbai local has announced a mega block on Sunday, 8th December for maintenance work. Commuters may plan their travel accordingly as they may face difficulties due to the mega block. Travellers on the Harbour Line will be authorised to use the Main Line and Western Railway from 10 am to 6 pm on January 8. Nonetheless, during the shutdown, special services will operate between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8). Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 10.07 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain cancelled. Thane – Vashi / Nerul Up and Dn Trans-Harbour Lines (11.10 am – 4.10 pm). Due to the ongoing block, several Up and Down suburban services will remain cancelled on the western line. Mega Block on Sunday, January 8, 2023: Mumbai Metro Services To Be Affected on Line 2A and 7 From Dahanukar Wadi to Aarey

Mumbai Mega Block on January 8, 2023:

