Mumbai local train services have been disrupted on Western Line. According to the latest update on Mumbai local train services, there is some issue with the overhead wire between Dahisar and Borivali stations. Therefore, at least three trains are held up. Other local trains on Western Line are being diverted. Further details are awaited. Angry Passengers Thrash Two Men for Blocking Entrance of Mumbai Local Train Compartment at Diva Railway Station, Video Goes Viral.

Mumbai Local Train Services Western Line Disrupted

WR local train services affected due to issue in OHE wire between Dahisar and Borivali. Three trains held up due it and other trains are being diverted. @ie_mumbai — Sweety (@AdimulamSweety) April 12, 2023

