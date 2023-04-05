Two passengers blocked the entry and exit of the Karjat train at Diva station on Central Railway on Tuesday (April 4) at 7:10 pm, which sparked a fight against them. Other passengers pulled them down and beat them. The Rail Protection Force rushed to the scene and rescued them. However, they refused to lodge an FIR. Viral Video: Alert RPF Constable Saves Life of Man Who Fell While Trying To Get Down From Moving Train at Nashik Railway Station.

Chaos At Diva station on Central Railway

