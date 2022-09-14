On Wednesday evening, the Mumbai Metro One services between Ghatkopar and Versova were disrupted to a technical fault, leading to panic among the commuters. Meanwhile, efforts are on to resume services at the earliest, said Mumbai Metro.

Service update | #MumbaiMetroOne services delayed due to a technical fault. Efforts are on to resume services at the earliest. Appreciate your patience and support. #HaveANiceDay — Mumbai Metro (@mumbaimetro01) September 14, 2022

.@mumbaimetroone services delayed due to a technical fault @ie_mumbai — Sweety (@AdimulamSweety) September 14, 2022

