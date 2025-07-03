In an unfortunate incident in Mumbai, a 53-year-old woman who is alleged to be suffering from mental illness jumped into the sea at Bandstand, Bandra, recently. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mumbai police said that the woman jumped into the sea, reportedly fearing that someone was chasing her. The incident was witnessed by on-duty police constable Sainath Devde, who immediately dived into the water and rescued the woman from drowning. "She was semi-conscious when pulled out and was promptly admitted to Bhabha Hospital for treatment," Mumbai police said. They further said that the woman's condition is stable, and her family has been informed about the incident. Mumbai Horror: Woman Swept Away by Terrifying Wave at Bandra Bandstand (Watch Video).

Police Constable Saves Woman After She Jumps Into Sea in Bandra

A 53-year-old woman with a mental illness jumped into the sea at Bandstand, Bandra, reportedly fearing that someone was chasing her. Upon witnessing the incident, on-duty Police Constable Sainath Devde immediately dived into the water and rescued her. She was semi-conscious… pic.twitter.com/20WgVZh9fl — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 3, 2025

