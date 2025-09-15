Mumbaikars woke up to heavy rainfall on Monday, September 15, leading to widespread waterlogging and traffic disruptions across the city. Videos from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Kurla, and King’s Circle showed heavy downpour battering the streets and local trains. Traffic slowed significantly at Dadar TT Circle, Khar Subway, and Panbai School North Bound Slip Road due to water accumulation of up to one foot. Andheri Subway, which was briefly shut with one to one-and-a-half feet of water, has now reopened, with traffic diverted earlier via Gokhale Bridge. Central Line local trains faced delays, while Western Railway services continued to run normally despite the persistent rain. Weather Forecast Today, September 15: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Light to Moderate Rain at CSMT, Mumbai

VIDEO | Maharashtra: Light to moderate rain lashed parts of Mumbai. Visuals from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/fXbzvXvU3G — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 15, 2025

Waterlogging at King's Circle Area

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Heavy rainfall in Mumbai leads to severe waterlogging in parts of the city. Visuals from King's Circle area this morning. pic.twitter.com/EYk0hWO2Ws — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2025

Commuters Wait for Local Train as Rain Lashes Kurla

Heavy rain in parts of Mumbai, visuals from Kurla.#MumbaiRain pic.twitter.com/abvEBtbJjQ — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) September 15, 2025

Waterlogging at Dadar TT Circle

दादर TT सर्कल येथे अर्धा फूट ते एक फूट पाणी साचल्याने वाहतूक संथ गतीने सुरू आहे.. #MTPTrafficUpdate — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) September 15, 2025

Khar Subway Closed

Andheri Subway Reopens After Rainwater Accumulation

Local Trains on Central Line Trains Delayed Amid Mumbai Downpour

Western Line Trains Run Smoothly Despite Rain

