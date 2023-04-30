Heavy rainfall and thunderstorm continued to lash several parts of the city for the second consecutive day as Mumbaikars once again woke up to a rainy day. The unseasonal downpour in April also brought some much-needed relief for the citizens from the soaring temperatures. Soon #MumbaiRains started to trend on Twitter with netizens sharing pictures and videos of "April Rains" in Mumbai. One user said, "Unseasonal Showers," while a second user shared a beautiful picture of a rainbow. A third user wrote, "It's time to pick up the old umbrella and Rainy shoes because it's raining again". Mumbai Rains: Mumbaikars Wake Up To July-Like Rainfall in April, Surprise Showers Bring Relief From Rising Temperatures (See Pics and Videos).

Unseasonal Showers

Unseasonal showers... be as smooth as possible on the throttle. Avoid sudden braking, especially bikers as that is asking for trouble#rains #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/RAPJchq3ea — Girish Karkera (@Karkeragirish) April 30, 2023

Woke Up to Unseasonal Rainfall and a FULL Rainbow!

Mumbai Also Likely To Get Rains Around 30 April

Many parts of India will get thunderstorms next few days including Maharashtra. Mumbai also likely to get rains around 30 April. — Mumbai Weather (@IndiaWeatherMan) April 26, 2023

We Agree

#MumbaiRains Maine soch rahi hu ab so jau jada acchi niad aayegi😃 https://t.co/MKwJg1ucsG — Akanksha🦅👑 (@AKANKSH48278581) April 30, 2023

After Pouring for More Than an Hour at Dadar W

It's Raining

It's Time To Pick Up the Old Umbrella

It's time to pick up the old umbrella and Rainy shoes because it's raining again 😔😔😔 #MumbaiRains #whatsgoingon? — Warren Pereira (@WarrenPereira19) April 30, 2023

