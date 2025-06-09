The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a green alert for Mumbai for the next five days starting today, June 9. According to IMD, from June 9 to 13, Mumbai is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall with thundershowers. On the other hand, weather forecasting service Windy has projected zero rainfall for Mumbai until Wednesday, June 11. Today, the temperatures in Mumbai are expected to be up to 30 degrees Celsius. Weather Forecast Today, June 09: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Mumbai Weather Forecast till June 13

Mumbai Weather forecast for next five days. (Photo credits: IMD)

Mumbai Live Weather Forecast and Updates

