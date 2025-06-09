The weather forecast for June 09, 2025, indicates partly sunny skies in Mumbai with a chance of a stray thunderstorm and temperatures around 33 °C. Delhi continues to reel under a dangerous heatwave, with scorching highs touching 43 °C and dry, clear conditions. In Chennai, the weather forecast suggests a hot day at 37 °C with partly sunny skies and a possibility of afternoon thunderstorms. Kolkata will see hazy sunshine with temperatures rising to 36 °C and a passing midday shower. Hyderabad is expected to have a breezy morning, partly sunny conditions, and highs of 36 °C. Shimla remains warm and sunny at 30 °C. Bengaluru’s weather forecast predicts mostly cloudy skies with a likely afternoon thunderstorm and a cooler high of 30 °C. India Records Wettest May Since 1901 With 126.7 mm Rainfall, Says IMD.

Mumbai Weather Forecast Today, June 09

Delhi Weather Forecast Today, June 09

Chennai Weather Forecast Today, June 09

Bengaluru Weather Forecast Today, June 09

Hyderabad Weather Forecast Today, June 09

Kolkata Weather Forecast Today, June 09

Shimla Weather Forecast Today, June 09

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)