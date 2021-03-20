COVID-19 Cases in Mumbai:
Discharged Pts. (24 hours) - 1,780
Total Recovered Pts. - 3,25,061
Overall Recovery Rate - 91%
Total Active Pts. - 21,335.
Doubling Rate - 114 Days
Growth Rate (13 Mar-19 Mar) - 0.61%.
20-Mar; 6:00pm
Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 1,780
Total Recovered Pts. - 3,25,061
Overall Recovery Rate - 91%
Total Active Pts. - 21,335
Doubling Rate - 114 Days
Growth Rate (13 Mar-19 Mar) - 0.61%#NaToCorona
— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) March 20, 2021
20-Mar, 6:00pm#NaToCorona pic.twitter.com/L6lLX6Cn7C
— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) March 20, 2021
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)