An out-of-control speeding car crashed into a compound wall of a residential complex in Virar, adjacent to Mumbai, after damaging a parked car. The car accident was caught on CCTV cameras installed on the premises. The driver alleged that he rammed into the wall due to a glitch in the brakes, while the society members claimed the offender had a history of rash driving. The incident occurred in the wee hours on Saturday, October 28, at Kalpavruksha Complex in Virar. As per the media reports, no police complaint has been filed in connection with the incident. No More ‘Kaali Peeli’ in Mumbai: Premier Padmini Taxis to Go Off Roads After Reigning City for Six Decades.

Mumbai Road Accident Videos

#EXCLUSIVE: Speeding car rams into a housing society at 2:19am on Saturday. Was the driver drunk? FIR is yet to be registered. Watch the #videos.#Accident. https://t.co/oHzTJdi5fl pic.twitter.com/gNeN9mped5 — Diwakar Sharma (@DiwakarSharmaa) October 28, 2023

