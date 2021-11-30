Mumbai Schools' reopening has been delayed amid Omicron threats. As per recent orders from BMC, Mumbai Schools will be reopening from December 15, instead of December 1, for classes 1 to 7.

Mumbai | Schools for classes 1-7 will now reopen from December 15, instead of December 1, in view of the emergence of #Omicron variant of COVID19 in the world: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2021

