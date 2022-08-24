Raman, sister of Haryana BJP leader and content creator Sonali Phogat, on Wednesday said that her sister cannot have a heart attack. She said that her sister was very fit. "We demand a proper investigation by CBI. My family is not ready to accept that she died of a heart attack. She had no such medical problem," Raman added. Phogat, a BJP leader from Haryana and an actor, who found fame as a TikTok star, died of a suspected heart attack in Goa, the police said. Phogat (42) was on a visit to Goa along with her staff members. She was brought to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa district after she complained of uneasiness on Monday night at a restaurant there, Goa Director General of Police Jaspal Singh said.

Check Tweet:

My sister cannot have a heart attack. She was very fit. We demand a proper investigation by CBI. My family is not ready to accept that she died of a heart attack. She had no such medical problem: Raman, sister of Haryana BJP leader and content creator Sonali Phogat pic.twitter.com/paW7vbixC2 — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022

