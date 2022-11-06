A retired intelligence bureau officer died after being run over by a car in Karnataka's Mysuru on Saturday, November 5. RS Kulkarni, who worked as an assistant director at the Central Intelligence Bureau, Bengaluru office, was on his morning walk when he was mowed down by a moving vehicle near Manasagangotri campus, Mysore University.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera. In the video, it is seen that the officer was walking side of the path and speeding car coming from the front ran over him.

CCTV Video of Incident:

