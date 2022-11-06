A retired intelligence bureau officer died after being run over by a car in Karnataka's Mysuru on Saturday, November 5. RS Kulkarni, who worked as an assistant director at the Central Intelligence Bureau, Bengaluru office, was on his morning walk when he was mowed down by a moving vehicle near Manasagangotri campus, Mysore University.

Mysuru, Karnataka| Retd Central Intelligence Bureau officer mowed down by moving car on Nov 4 while he was walking on Manasagangotri campus, Mysore University Case of murder registered, investigation underway&a team of 3 police officers formed. Reason behind murder not clear: CP pic.twitter.com/NLmCsizTUM — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2022

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera. In the video, it is seen that the officer was walking side of the path and speeding car coming from the front ran over him.

CCTV Video of Incident:

Visuals of Former IB Assistant Director and IOC vigilance chief RN Kulkarni mowed down by a car in Mysuru’s Manasa Ganothri Campus. He was 83. Trigger warning pic.twitter.com/SDzN2xFlXy — Samrah Attar (@samrahattar) November 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)