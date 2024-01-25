BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda on Thursday, January 25, addressed the "Namo Navmatdata Sammelan" event in Delhi. Speaking at the event, JP Nadda said he has full faith that India will be self-reliant and developed because of youth. "In a country where more than 60% of the population is below 35 years old, we have full faith that India will be self-reliant and developed because of them (youth of India)," he said. ‘Modi Ko Chunte Hain’: BJP Launches New Campaign Song for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 (Watch Video).

India Will Be Self-Reliant and Developed

VIDEO | "In a country where more than 60% of the population is below 35 years old, we have full faith that India will be self-reliant and developed because of them (youth of India)," says BJP chief @JPNadda, addressing 'Namo Navmatdata Sammelan' event in Delhi. (Full video… pic.twitter.com/wMxmURWTHq — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 25, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)