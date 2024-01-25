The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled its campaign song for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 today. The launch, led by BJP President JP Nadda, took place at the New Voters Conference in the presence of the Prime Minister. The campaign’s tagline, “sapne nahi hakikat bunte hai, tabhi to sab modi ko chunte hain”(We weave reality, not dreams, that’s why everyone chooses Modi), encapsulates the party’s commitment to tangible progress and leadership. During the launch, Nadda extended a warm welcome to all new voters who have joined the electoral process through digital mediums from approximately 5,800 locations. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Narendra Modi to Launch BJP's First Election Rally in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr Today.

BJP’s New Campaign Theme

#WATCH | BJP launches new campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 - ‘Modi ko chunte hain’ pic.twitter.com/bblzdEMDDY — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024

