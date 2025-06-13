Today, June 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, where he met those injured in the Air India plane crash. At the civil hospital in Ahmedabad, PM Narendra Modi also met Ramesh Vishwaskumar Bucharvad (Vishwash Kumar Ramesh), the lone survivor of Air India Flight AI171. A video shared by the news agency ANI shows PM Modi interacting with Ramesh Vishwaskumar Bucharvad (Ramesh Vishwaskumar), who is undergoing treatment at the hospital. It must be recalled that Ramesh Vishwaskumar Bucharvad (Vishwashkumar Ramesh), a 38-year-old British national, miraculously survived the Ahmedabad plane crash. It is learnt that Bucharvada was seated in 11A, a window seat located right behind an emergency exit on the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner bound for London Gatwick. Miraculous Survivor of Air India Flight AI171 Crash Found in Seat 11A, Confirms Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik After London-Bound Plane Crashed; Video Surfaces.

PM Narendra Modi Meets Ramesh Vishwaskumar Bucharvada, Sole Survivor of Air India Flight AI171 Crash

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets the lone survivor of yesterday's #AirIndiaPlaneCrash. 241 of 242 who were onboard the plane lost their lives. (Source - DD) pic.twitter.com/tVXoscmOPE — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2025

