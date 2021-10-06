The Narcotics Control Bureau has come up with clarifications after NCP leader Nawab Malik levelled allegations against the organisation. Nawab Malik alleged that there is BJP-NCB collusion in Aryan Khan's arrest after raid on luxury cruise ship off Mumbai Coast. NCB Deputy DG Gyaneshwar Singh said that "our procedure has been and will continue to be professionally and legally transparent and unbiased". He also said that "Some allegations levelled against the organisation are baseless and seem to have been with malice & probable prejudice that may have been harboured in retaliation against earlier legal action carried out by NCB." Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Nawab Malik Questions Raid, Says 'Two Persons, Including BJP Leader Manish Bhanushali Were Seen With NCB'.

NCB reiterates that our procedure has been and will continue to be professionally and legally transparent and unbiased: NCB Deputy DG Gyaneshwar Singh in Mumbai — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2021

