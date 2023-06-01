The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has dropped chapters like the periodic classification of elements, democracy, political parties and challenges to democracies from class 10th textbooks. “NCERT drops full chapters of Periodic Classification of Element, Democracy, political parties (full page) and Challenges to Democracy from class 10th textbook to reduce the content load on students in view of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the body said in a statement. Objectionable Content Against Sikh Community: NCERT Drops Reference of 'Separate Sikh Nation' Demand From Class 12 Political Science Book of CBSE After Objection.

NCERT New Syllabus:

NCERT drops full chapters of Periodic Classification of Element, Democracy, political parties (full page) and Challenges to Democracy from class 10th textbook to reduce the content load on students in view of the COVID-19 pandemic: NCERT (National Council of Educational Research… pic.twitter.com/KsGUh80Wzu — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)