In the wake of violence in Manipur, the NEET UG 2023 exam has been postponed for the candidates who were allotted examination Centres in Manipur. As per reports, candidates who were allotted examination Centres in Manipur will have to appear for the exam later when the new dates are announced. Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, MoS Education had written a letter to the National Testing Agency (NTA) and requested them to "explore the possibility of rescheduling" the exam, in the wake of the situation in Manipur. Manipur Violence: Death Toll Rises to 54; Imphal Valley Peaceful, Most Shops and Markets Open.

NEET UG 2023 Exam Postponed In Manipur

