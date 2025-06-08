Tensions flared in Manipur after Arambai Tenggol leader Kanan Singh was arrested, sparking violent protests across Imphal. Disturbing visuals emerged showing protestors pouring petrol on their heads, threatening self-immolation while chanting slogans. Roads were blocked, tyres and furniture torched, and the Imphal airport gheraoed. Security forces resorted to tear gas, with one death reported allegedly due to a lathi charge. Internet services have been suspended in five valley districts. Arambai Tenggol, a Meitei youth outfit now accused of militia-like actions, has declared a 10-day shutdown. Singh, a suspended police commando, is accused in a February 2024 attack on a senior officer’s home. Protesters claim betrayal, citing their role in flood relief and past disarmament. The situation remains volatile. Manipur Unrest: Internet Suspended Across Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur for 5 Days.

Protesters Pour Petrol on Heads in Manipur

Manipur is exploding. NIA arrest triggers Imphal protests. CRPF opens fire. Curfew fails. India’s Northeast is slipping fast. Wake up, Delhi.#Manipur #ManipurViolence #Imphal pic.twitter.com/ZSTY0ktoMc — THE SQUADRON (@THE_SQUADR0N) June 7, 2025

