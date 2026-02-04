Imphal, February 4: Yumnam Khemchand Singh was sworn in as the 13th Chief Minister of Manipur on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, marking the return of a popular government to the state. The ceremony, held at Lok Bhavan, followed the formal revocation of President’s Rule by President Droupadi Murmu earlier that morning. Singh, a veteran BJP leader and former Assembly Speaker, was unanimously elected as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) legislature party leader. His appointment is widely viewed as a strategic move toward reconciliation, following his recent outreach to ethnic communities. Senior leader Nemcha Kipgen is slated to serve as Deputy Chief Minister. The new administration succeeds a year-long period of central rule imposed in February 2025 after the resignation of N. Biren Singh. The 62-year-old Chief Minister now faces the task of stabilizing the region and promoting economic recovery. The first session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly under the new leadership is expected to convene this Friday. Who is Yumnam Khemchand Singh? The Taekwondo Master Set to Become Manipur’s 13th Chief Minister.

Y Khemchand Singh Sworn In as Manipur CM

VIDEO | Imphal: Y Khemchand Singh takes oath as the new Chief Minister of Manipur. (Full video available on https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC) pic.twitter.com/x5JGBwweZe — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 4, 2026

