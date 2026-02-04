New Delhi, February 4: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday issued a formal notification revoking President’s Rule in Manipur, effective February 4, 2026. The proclamation, signed by President Droupadi Murmu under Article 356(2), ends nearly a year of central rule that began on February 13, 2025, following a breakdown of constitutional machinery and ethnic unrest. The revocation paves the way for the restoration of a popular government. BJP legislature party leader Yumnam Khemchand Singh has staked his claim and is scheduled to be sworn in as Chief Minister at Lok Bhavan this evening. Manipur: Tension Erupts After Houses, Huts Burnt; Security Forces Launch Operations.

President’s Rule Revoked in Manipur

President's rule revoked in Manipur: Govt notification. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 4, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)