As the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the NEET-UG 2025 exam, students took to Instagram and other social media platforms to cope with the pressure through humour. NTA NEET-UG 2025 funny memes and reels quickly went viral, with aspirants finding solace in laughter after facing what many called a tough paper, especially that of the Physics section. Many found Biology section to be lengthy while Chemistry was also found to be challenging. From dark humour about sleepless study nights to dramatic reactions comparing the paper to UPSC level, students are turning their stress into comedy gold, creating a viral memefest that perfectly captures the emotions of NEET aspirants across the country.

Say That Again

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rafi (@rafikuchjaman)

Not Fair

View this post on Instagram A post shared by nikhil (@_nikhil.here)

Physics Paper Be Like:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by akash (@mbbswalaladka2002)

Dark Content Ahead

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🤓🅝🅔🅔🅣🅐🅢🅟🅘🅡🅐🅝🅣🤨 (medical science) (@neet_aspirant_______________)

Hatao Yaar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NEET MANTRA (@neet_mantra)

Quit Karna Hai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhupendra Verma (@bhupendraverma_official)

Pura Badla Liya Gaya Hai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omega Career Institute (@omega_career_institute)

Cryingggggg

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Future Vision Career Guidance (@futurevision_careerguidance)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)