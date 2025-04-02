A disturbing incident unfolded at a railway station when a pet dog was dragged by a moving Rajdhani Express train due to its owner’s reckless attempt to board the train while it was still in motion. The pet owner, seen in the viral video, was holding onto the dog's leash while trying to catch the train, leading to the dog being forcefully pulled along the platform. Tragically, the dog slipped into the dangerous gap between the train and the tracks as the train gained speed. Passengers nearby rushed to the tracks, trying to help, while some attempted to stop the train. The video ends with the man frantically searching for his pet, leaving viewers anxious about the dog’s fate. ‘Acha Laga, Kar Diya’: Man Dragged From His Seat, Thrashed in Train for Forcibly Kissing Youth As Wife Asks for Forgiveness; Viral Video Surfaces.

Dog Slips Under Train as Owner Tries to Hop on Moving Coach

When money can't buy wisdom! pic.twitter.com/suADun73fu — Trains of India (@trainwalebhaiya) April 1, 2025

