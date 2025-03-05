In a shocking incident, a man was brutally beaten inside a crowded train after allegedly forcibly kissing another youth. The youth recorded the incident and shared the video on social media, where it went viral. In the video, the youth confronts the accused, dragging him from his seat and thrashing him. The accused allegedly admitted to kissing the youth while he was asleep, saying, “Acha laga, kar diya” (I liked it, so I did it). The accused’s wife tried to defend him, asking for forgiveness, but the youth refused, saying he wouldn’t let the matter go. He also questioned the crowd, stating that if the victim had been a woman, everyone would have reacted differently. The accused later apologised, but the youth, furious, continued berating him. The exact location and time of the incident remain unknown. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 45-Year-Old Man Beaten to Death Over Land Dispute in Fatehgaj.

Man Beaten for Kissing Youth Inside Train

The guy kissed another guy in train while sleeping. Then said- "maaf kardo, chhod de" All the bystanders are not even taking this seriously until the man started to get beaten. pic.twitter.com/YtQP3P7cG2 — ShoneeKapoor (@ShoneeKapoor) March 4, 2025

