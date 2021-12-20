New Zealand have confirmed that they will tour Pakistan for a two-game Test and three-match ODI series in December 2022 after the Black Caps had opted out of a series earlier this year due to security concerns.

New Zealand confirms it will tour Pakistan for two Tests and three ODIs in December/January 2022-23 as part of the Future Tours Programme and will return in April 2023 for 10 white-ball matches to make up for the September 2021 abandoned tour: Pakistan Cricket board — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2021

