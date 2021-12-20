New Zealand have confirmed that they will tour Pakistan for a two-game Test and three-match ODI series in December 2022 after the Black Caps had opted out of a series earlier this year due to security concerns.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)