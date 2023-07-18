A day after 26 opposition parties participated at the crucial meet in Bengaluru on Tuesday to put up a united front against the ruling BJP in the general elections 2024, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has announced the venue for next meeting. “The next opposition meeting will be held in Mumbai, the date will be announced soon. An 11-member coordination committee will be set up. Names of committee members will be announced in Mumbai”, he said during a press conference. INDIA: Opposition Parties Name Their Coalition 'Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance', Confirm RJD and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena.

Next Opposition Meeting to be Held in Mumbai

