According to the reports, the 26 opposition parties that gathered in Bengaluru on Monday to coordinate their strategies and present a unified front against the BJP before the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections have decided on the name I-N-D-I-A. At the conference, it was recommended to call the massive opposition front that aims to challenge the BJP as the Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance (I-N-D-I-A), confirmed RJD and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena. The Left parties reportedly wanted the word "Alliance" altered to "Front," while certain parties were not too pleased with the acronym "NDA." Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Opposition Meet in Bengaluru Vs BJP-Led NDA's Show of Strength in Delhi Today.

Opposition Parties Name Their Coalition 'INDIA'

