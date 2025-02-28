Nilam Shinde (Neelam Shinde), a Maharashtra woman who was critically injured in a car accident in California, will soon have her family by her side as they were granted an urgent visa to travel to the United States. Speaking to PTI, her father, Tanhaji Shinde, expressed his gratitude, saying, “We have got the visa, and we will be going tomorrow (March 1). Both the Maharashtra and Central governments heard us, and we got the visa. CM Devendra Fadnavis helped us.” Neelam, who has been living in the US for four years, was struck by a four-wheeler on February 14, leaving her in a coma after undergoing brain surgery at UC Davis Health Hospital. The family was informed of the incident two days later by Neelam’s roommate. After receiving an email from the hospital requesting immediate travel, her father and cousin were granted the necessary visa. The Shinde family thanked the government officials for their swift assistance in securing the visa. Nilam Shinde Accident News: Emergency US Visa Granted to Father of Indian Student Who Is in Coma After Being Hit by 4-Wheeler in California.

