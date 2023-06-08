Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday took to social media to share a video of the Nilwande dam in the state. Taking to Twitter, Fadnavis said, "Pure organic joy, celebrations because finally water reached their village and wait of 50+ years was over." The 56-second video clip shows villagers in Nilwande Nagar celebrating the opening of the Nilwande dam as ware enters the canal. "That’s Nilwande dam (Nagar) wherein I and CM did testing a few days ago," Fadnavs said. He also said that the dam's water has reached 85km successfully. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis Conduct Aeriel Inspection of Navi Mumbai International Airport (Watch Video).

Villagers in Maharashtra Celebrate Opening of Nilwande Dam

💧याच साठी केला होता अट्टाहास... ! 🥹 Happiness is… Villagers dancing, rejoicing to welcome water in the canal as the wait of 50+ years got over.. गाँव में ५० साल बाद पानी आने पर गाँव वालों का जश्न.. (Original video) pic.twitter.com/gin15Qg2yj — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) June 8, 2023

