Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and his family visited the Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Andhra Pradesh today, July 13. The Union Minister and his family took part in the 'Thomala Seva' and also offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara at Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirumala earlier this morning. A video of Nitin Gadkari and his family offering prayers to Lord Venkateswara at Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple has also gone viral on social media. Rain Fury in India: Nitin Gadkari Holds Special Meeting to Review Flood Situation and Its Impact on National Highways, Instructs Officials to Prioritize Repair and Maintenance of Affected Roads (See Pics).

Nitin Gadkari Offers Prayers to Lord Venkateswara

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh | Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, along with his family, took part in 'Thomala Seva' and offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara at Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirumala earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/pVqWMi6gnX — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

