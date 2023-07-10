Union Minister Nitin Gadkari conducted a comprehensive review of the flood situation across several states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana, Arunachal Pradesh, and Tripura. The special meeting, attended by high-ranking officials from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, NHAI Chairman, and DG Roads, focused on assessing the impact of the floods on National Highways. During the meeting, Minister Gadkari emphasized the need to prioritize the repair and maintenance of the affected highways to ensure smooth connectivity and minimize disruptions caused by the flooding. Nitin Gadkari Gets Threat Calls Again: Caller Rings Threatening Call at Union Minister's Nagpur Office, Security Beefed.

