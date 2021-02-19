No Intelligence Failure, Says Delhi Police Commissioner on Republic Day Violence

I don't think there was any intelligence failure. There were apprehensions that is why barricades were put up & they were stopped: Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava on being asked about possibilities of intelligence failure regarding Jan 26 violence (1/2) pic.twitter.com/S84c7UjWxu — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)