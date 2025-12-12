Akshaye Khanna's performance in the recently released Aditya Dhar directorial Dhurandhar is being widely praised on social media. The actor plays the role of Rehmaan Dakait, a notorious gangster from Lyari, Karachi. Amid the ongoing Dhurandhar trend spreading across social media, it appears the Delhi Police has now joined in. Taking to their X (formerly Twitter) handle on December 10, the national capital’s police shared a video featuring Akshaye Khanna’s iconic entry scene from Dhurandhar set to Flipperachi’s “Fa9La.” During that part, the caption read, “What you think you look like when high.” The video then jumps to another scene of Khanna from a different film, where he looks completely wasted and struggles to even get up, accompanied by the caption, “But where you actually end up.” It concluded with a message on drug addiction awareness: “Don’t lose control of your life. Drugs only offer an illusion.” Dhurandhar film stars Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy who infiltrates the Dakait gang to supply intelligence to national authorities. The movie also stars Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal in key roles. ‘Dhurandhar’ Song ‘FA9LA’: Lyrics and Meaning of Rapper Flipperachi’s Arabic Track That Powered Akshaye Khanna’s Viral Dance Moment (Watch Video).

Delhi Police Uses Viral Akshaye Khanna ‘Dhurandhar’ Entry Scene for Drug Addiction Awareness

