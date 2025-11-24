Delhi Police on Monday, November 24, said that over 15 people were arrested using chilli spray on Police personnel, obstructing official work, and blocking the road during a protest over rising air pollution in Delhi-NCR on November 23. Relevant sections invoked in the FIR, the police added. The protesters had gathered near India Gate demanding action on the city’s "very poor" air quality, but were eventually removed by police. Police said the protesters were asked to vacate the site, citing a Supreme Court order that says that Jantar Mantar, not India Gate, is the designated site for protests in Delhi. Delhi Car Blast Probe: Jammu and Kashmir Police Detain Another Suspect in Connection With Explosion Near Red Fort.

Over 15 Arrested for Using Chilli Spray on Delhi Police During Protest

#UPDATE | Delhi Police registered an FIR and arrested more than 15 people for using chilli spray on Police personnel, obstructing official work and blocking the road. Relevant sections invoked in the FIR: Delhi Police. This happened during the protest at India Gate yesterday. https://t.co/D6OimsYwj5 — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

