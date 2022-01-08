No roadshow, bike rally, padyatra, procession will be allowed till January 15, 2022. No physical rally will be allowed till January 15 as Election Commission plans to implement strict protocols and Standard Operating Procedures to ensure COVID-19 appropriate behaviour during polls in 5 states.

No physical rally of political parties or probably candidates or any other group related to elections shall be allowed till January 15. ECI should subsequently review the situation and issues further instructions accordingly: CEC Sushil Chandra pic.twitter.com/ZmnumykSfk — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2022

