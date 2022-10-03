The Nobel Prizes 2022 for medicine or physiology was awarded to Sweden's Svante Pääbo. The Nobel Prize committee on Monday said "Svante Pääbo was given the award “for his discoveries concerning the genomes of extinct hominins and human evolution," Prune Awards for Scientific, Health Research, Institute Nobel-like Prize, Says Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla.

Nobel Prize for medicine awarded to Sweden's Svante Paabo for his discoveries on human evolution, reports AP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 3, 2022

BREAKING NEWS: The 2022 #NobelPrize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to Svante Pääbo “for his discoveries concerning the genomes of extinct hominins and human evolution.” pic.twitter.com/fGFYYnCO6J — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 3, 2022

