In a disturbing incident captured on CCTV, a group of youths was seen throwing one of their friends into the ashes of the Holika Dahan during Holi celebrations in Greater Noida. The viral video shows the victim suffering burns on his feet as he tries to escape from the ashes. Despite the alarming footage, the Bisrakh police's response drew criticism, with DCP Central Noida stating that the incident was merely a result of the victim falling into the ashes while playing with friends and no intentional harm was done. Noida Stunt Video: Girl Falls Head-First While Performing Dangerous Scooty Stunt on Holi 2024, Police Impose Rs 33,000 Fine (Watch Video).

Youth Suffers Burns

Noida Police Reacts

थाना बिसरख पुलिस द्वारा जांच की गई तो पाया गया है कि उक्त बच्चा अपने दोस्तो के साथ खेल रहा था, खेलते खेलते होलिका की दहन के पश्चात बची राख पर गिर गया था। किसी के द्वारा ऐसा नही किया गया था। इस सम्बन्ध में थाना पर कोई तहरीर प्राप्त नही है। — DCP Central Noida (@DCPCentralNoida) March 25, 2024

