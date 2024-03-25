In a major action against traffic violations and stunts, the Noida Police recently imposed a fine of Rs 33,000 on a scooty owner after a video surfaced on social media showing a boy and a girl performing dangerous stunts on the vehicle. The video shows the boy riding the scooty while the girl is standing on the seat as she applies colours on the boy. Things turn ugly when the girl falls head-first as the video progresses. Taking cognisance of the viral video, the Noida Police fined the vehicle's owner. Delhi Bike Stunt Video: Youth Performs Wheelie on Two-Wheeler As He Goes By Police Car.

Police Impose Rs 33,000 Fine for Stunt

