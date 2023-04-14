A video went viral on Friday in which two groups of students are seen engaged in a brawl at Noida’s Amity University. The groups seemed extremely violent, kicked and punched each other and also threw chairs at each other. After the video of the incident went viral, the Noida police took cognisance of the video and has launched probe into the incident. Uttar Pradesh: Miscreants Mercilessly Thrash Two Youths With Sticks in Lucknow, Case Registered After Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Students Clash At Amity University

https://t.co/Yh6B1ZcAJV — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) April 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)