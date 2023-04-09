In a shocking incident reported from Lucknow of Uttar Pradesh, two youths were brutally thrashed by at least half a dozen miscreants with sticks. The attack took place in the cantonment area of the city. The video shows masked men thrashing two youths with sticks. After one point, they start hitting big huge stones as the victims tried to escape. Uttar Pradesh police have taken cognisance of the video and registered a case against the miscreants. They are yet to be arrested, reports said. User discretion is required as the video contains strong language. Uttar Pradesh School Students Thrash and Kick Fellow Classmate, Video Goes Viral.

Two Youths Thrashed in Lucknow:

