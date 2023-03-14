The increasing number of traffic rules violations in public transports in the national capital region is nothing new amid the ever busy lives of NCR residents. Now in a recently surfaced video, several young individuals can be seen traveling on the roof of a public bus, risking their lives. The video has reportedly been shot near Pari Chowk in Greater Noida, and has raised concerns among netizens. As the clip started doing round on the internet, the Noida Traffic Police was quick to take cognizance of the matter, assuring the citizens of strong action against those responsible. Noida Police Arrest Six for Performing Dangerous Car Stunt Near Blue Bail Hotel.

Catch the Horrifying Video Here:

