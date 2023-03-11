In yet another incident of train fires, two empty coaches of a stable rake of a train caught fire in Guwahati on Saturday evening. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. "Reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, said Sabyasachi De, CPRO, Northeast Frontier Railway. Mumbai Local Train's Wheel Catches Fire Near Asangaon Railway Station, Passengers Jump To Safety (Watch Video).

Empty Coaches of Train Catch Fire:

Assam | Two empty coaches of a stable rake of a train caught fire in Guwahati on Saturday evening. Fire tenders rushed to the spot. Reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained: Sabyasachi De, CPRO, Northeast Frontier Railway pic.twitter.com/fcn7AhPqTm — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2023

