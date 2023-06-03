The Indian Railways on Saturday said that as of 2 pm, the death toll in Odisha Train Tragedy has risen to 288 while 747 people have been injured and 56 grievously injured. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited a hospital in Balasore to meet the injured victims of the Odisha Train Tragedy. PM Modi also visited the crash site and took stock of the situation. Odisha Train Tragedy: PM Narendra Modi Meets Injured Victims of Balasore Train Accident (Watch Video).

Death Toll Rises to 288

As of 2pm today, the death toll in #OdishaTrainTragedy has risen to 288 while 747 people have been injured along with 56 grievously injured: Indian Railways#BalasoreTrainAccident pic.twitter.com/vAZ25o5q6o — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023

